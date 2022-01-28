Apple's new iOS 15.4 beta includes support for setting up custom email domains with iCloud+, something that was previously not possible. While this is the first beta release and things could change before iOS 15.4 is made available to the public, things are looking pretty good right now.

Previously, setting up custom email domains required people to visit the iCloud website. With iOS 15.4 that is going to change according to a MacRumors report. On iPhone and iPad, everything is handled via the Settings app.

If you go to Settings > Apple ID > ‌iCloud‌, "‌iCloud‌ Mail" is now a tappable option and it includes a section for setting up a Custom Email Domain.

People looking to take advantage of this will need to be paid iCloud+ subscribers, with prices starting at just $0.99 per month. Each user can have up to five different custom domains and Family Sharing means other people can also access their emails via those domains, too.

You will of course need to have iOS 15.4 installed for this all to work and while it is now available to developers, we don't yet know when it will be made available to everyone. Apple only recently made the first developer beta available and will likely need a few more releases before the update is ready for primetime.