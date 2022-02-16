When iOS 15.4 ships people will be able to use Face ID while wearing a mask, but Apple is now warning people that the feature will require their attention even if they have that disabled normally.

Users of Face ID have always been able to disable the "Require attention" feature of Face ID, allowing the biometric security mechanism to unlock their iPhones without them needing to look at it. But with iOS 15.4 beta 3, Apple is now warning people that attention will be required when wearing a mask, regardless of what settings they have.

The new message was first spotted by YouTuber Zollotech — the video below is already at the require timestamp: