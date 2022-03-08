What you need to know
- Apple has revealed that many of its upcoming software updates will release next week.
- iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 have all been confirmed.
- There is currently no confirmation for watchOS 8.5 or tvOS 15.4.
Earlier today, Apple announced the new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and new colors for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. It also unveiled the brand new Mac Studio and Studio Display.
While software releases weren't the focus of the event, Apple's press releases for its upcoming products revealed that next week will include more than just hardware releases.
In the press release for the Mac Studio and Studio Display, Apple revealed that macOS Monterey 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 will be released to the public next week.
Continuity tools like AirPlay to Mac enable Apple devices to work even better together, and with next week's release of macOS Monterey 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4, Universal Control will make it easy for users to work effortlessly across Mac and iPad for unparalleled productivity.
In the press release for the new colors for the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple also revealed that iOS 15.4 would be releasing next week. It will need to if the new green colors, which ship with the new update, are available next Friday.
iPhone 13 Pro in alpine green and iPhone 13 in green ship with iOS 15.4, which offers the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask, a new Siri voice option, expanded language support for Visual Lookup, new emoji, and much more.
Apple has not confirmed in those releases if watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4 will be released to the public next week, but it is a safe bet to assume so as most of these releases happen on if not close to the same day.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's 'Peek Performance' event had something for everyone
It was a big day with Apple dropping many amazing announcements during the Peek Performance event. Here's what we think of it all.
The new iPad Air 5 improves some key areas, but leaves others untouched
With the fifth-gen iPad Air, Apple has brought the product back up to speed, but it hasn’t addressed all of the areas for improvement in this product.
The iPhone SE 3 isn't a flagship iPhone, but it's still a great device
Apple has announced the next iteration for the iPhone SE, and while it may or may not be your next iPhone, there's still plenty to love about it.
Which iPhone 13 Pro color is the best one? That's up to you!
Five color choices. Which hue will you select for your iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max?