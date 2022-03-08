Earlier today, Apple announced the new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and new colors for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. It also unveiled the brand new Mac Studio and Studio Display.

While software releases weren't the focus of the event, Apple's press releases for its upcoming products revealed that next week will include more than just hardware releases.

In the press release for the Mac Studio and Studio Display, Apple revealed that macOS Monterey 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 will be released to the public next week.

Continuity tools like AirPlay to Mac enable Apple devices to work even better together, and with next week's release of macOS Monterey 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4, Universal Control will make it easy for users to work effortlessly across Mac and iPad for unparalleled productivity.

In the press release for the new colors for the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple also revealed that iOS 15.4 would be releasing next week. It will need to if the new green colors, which ship with the new update, are available next Friday.

iPhone 13 Pro in alpine green and iPhone 13 in green ship with iOS 15.4, which offers the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask, a new Siri voice option, expanded language support for Visual Lookup, new emoji, and much more.

Apple has not confirmed in those releases if watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4 will be released to the public next week, but it is a safe bet to assume so as most of these releases happen on if not close to the same day.