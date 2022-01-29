iOS 15.4 puts EU COVID vaccination certificates into Health and Wallet apps

People in the EU will be able to put their COVID-19 vaccination certificates into the Health and Wallet apps when iOS 15.4 launches.

According to people testing the iOS 15.4 update in the EU they can now add COVID-19 vaccination status certificates to the Health app, although they don't yet appear to be popping up in the Wallet app. That will likely come in time, however.

Big news for EU citizens:



iOS 15.4 will bring support for adding EU Digital COVID Certificates in the Health and Wallet apps.



I tested my Italian vaccination record and it worked with Health. Not in Wallet yet. These will show up under Immunization records in the Health app. 💉 pic.twitter.com/0UFndDFncO — Federico Viticci (@viticci) January 27, 2022

Adding a certificate appears to be as simple as scanning its QR code and tapping the "Add to Wallet and Health" button. The iOS 15.4 release notes suggest that there are some exceptions right now, however. Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Cape Verde, North Macedonia, and Palestine are currently not supported although that could change in a future beta — this is the first one to be made available to developers and public beta testers, and many more are expected before the update is ready for public consumption.

Apple's iOS 15.1 update added similar functionality for the United States and it appears that EU residents will also be able to follow suit later this year. We don't have a release window for IOS 15.3 just yet but the expectation is that it will be released at some point this spring.

In the EU and running the latest iOS 15.4 beta or in the United States running iOS 15.1 or later? Here's how to add a COVID-19 vaccination certificate to your iPhone.