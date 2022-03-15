Apple's new iOS 15.4 and watchOS 8.5 updates now allow Apple Watch users to restore their wearable from a nearby iPhone as confirmed by a new support document.

The feature, which requires that both devices be connected to WiFi and have Bluetooth enabled, is designed to make it easier for people to fix an Apple Watch should something go wrong that requires a software update or restoration. Apple outlines the feature in a newly-published support document.

Your Apple Watch might show an animation asking you to bring it close to an iPhone if your watch experiences a problem that requires it to be updated or restored. You might also see a red exclamation point on your watch.

The new feature requires that people have watchOS 8.5 and iOS 15.4 or later installed, with Apple suggesting that people follow these steps to get back up and running.

Make sure that an iPhone is nearby. The iPhone needs to have iOS 15.4 or later, it needs to be connected to Wi-Fi* with Bluetooth turned on, and it needs to be unlocked. Put your Apple Watch on its charger. Double-click the side button (the button below the circular Digital Crown) on your Apple Watch. Follow the steps that appear on the iPhone.

Unfortuantely the support document doesn't clarify which versions of Apple Watch support this feature, perhaps suggesting that any with watchOS 8.5 support are good to go. Apple does offer some troubleshooting steps should things not work, however, saying that using a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network rather than 5GHz might help get things moving if there was an issue.