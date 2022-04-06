What you need to know
- Code in the iOS 15.5 developer beta adds support for external purchases.
- Apple will warn users if they delete an app that offers external purchases from the App Store.
iOS 15.5 is going to make it easier for developers to link users to external purchases outside of the App Store.
As reported by 9to5Mac, code in the first developer beta of iOS 15.5 includes support for "apps with external purchases following the announcement of a new entitlement option for 'reader apps.'"
The latest beta version of Apple's operating system has full support for the new entitlement used by apps to indicate that they let users make external purchases. For instance, if the user deletes an app that offers external purchases, iOS will show an alert saying that it is not possible to manage purchases and subscriptions through the App Store.
One of the updates is an alert that reminds users who delete an app that they may have a purchase set up outside of the App Store.
External purchases from [app's name] may still exist. You cannot manage or cancel any external purchases through the App Store. For more information, contact the developer.
According to the code, Apple will also offer an alert when someone opens an app that offers external purchases.
Internal iOS code analyzed by 9to5Mac also shows that Apple is implementing another alert that will show up when the user opens an app that offers external purchases for the first time. However, it's worth noting that this feature won't be available for every app.
Of course, external purchases, known as the "External Link Account Entitlement," are still only available for "Reader apps." Those apps include ones that offer videos, songs, books, magazines, and other digital content. If a developer wants to offer external purchases, they cannot also offer in-app purchases.
It's still unclear when iOS 15.5 will release to everyone, but Apple has already rolled out the first public beta to those signed up for the Beta Software Program.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple has released the first public beta of macOS Monterey 12.4
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Review: Listen to audio and game all day long with the HyperX Cloud II
If you are looking for a comfortable pair of headphones to wear at a computer all day for work or gaming, then HyperX Cloud II doesn't disappoint.
Apple renews smash-hit 'Severance' for second season on TV+
Apple has today announced it is renewing 'Severance' for a second season.
These HomeKit-enabled smart light switches are the best of the best
HomeKit light switches are an easy way to modernize your home with the latest smart technology. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit switches on the market today.