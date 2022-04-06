iOS 15.5 is going to make it easier for developers to link users to external purchases outside of the App Store.

As reported by 9to5Mac, code in the first developer beta of iOS 15.5 includes support for "apps with external purchases following the announcement of a new entitlement option for 'reader apps.'"

The latest beta version of Apple's operating system has full support for the new entitlement used by apps to indicate that they let users make external purchases. For instance, if the user deletes an app that offers external purchases, iOS will show an alert saying that it is not possible to manage purchases and subscriptions through the App Store.

One of the updates is an alert that reminds users who delete an app that they may have a purchase set up outside of the App Store.

External purchases from [app's name] may still exist. You cannot manage or cancel any external purchases through the App Store. For more information, contact the developer.

According to the code, Apple will also offer an alert when someone opens an app that offers external purchases.

Internal iOS code analyzed by 9to5Mac also shows that Apple is implementing another alert that will show up when the user opens an app that offers external purchases for the first time. However, it's worth noting that this feature won't be available for every app.

Of course, external purchases, known as the "External Link Account Entitlement," are still only available for "Reader apps." Those apps include ones that offer videos, songs, books, magazines, and other digital content. If a developer wants to offer external purchases, they cannot also offer in-app purchases.

It's still unclear when iOS 15.5 will release to everyone, but Apple has already rolled out the first public beta to those signed up for the Beta Software Program.