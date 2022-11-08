Apple could launch Emergency SOS via satellite soon with iOS 16.1.1

Apple's new safety feature for the iPhone could be one software release away.

As reported by MacRumors, the outlet has detected through its website analytics that some users who read content on the site appear to be running iOS 16.1.1 on their iPhone which is currently an unreleased version of Apple's software for the smartphone.

iOS 16.1.1 hasn't even been released as a beta for public beta testers and developers, so those using the software version are likely Apple employees who are testing the new update internally at the company.

What's coming with iOS 16.1.1?

So, what could be coming with iOS 16.1.1? It's currently unclear, but the report suggests that the new version could "fix a widespread and persistent Wi-Fi bug that has impacted users. The bug causes a user's ‌iPhone‌ to randomly disconnect from Wi-Fi when left on standby, such as overnight or in other situations."

One of the likely features to come with iOS 16.1.1 is Emergency SOS via satellite, Apple's new safety feature for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The new feature "combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage."

This will mean that, if your iPhone 14 model is in the backcountry, or anywhere without a cellular signal, you'll still be able to connect to emergency services by pointing your iPhone to the sky and connecting with a satellite.

Apple also revealed that Emergency SOS via satellite "allows users to manually share their location over satellite with Find My when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connection, providing a sense of security when hiking or camping off the grid."

The company did say that the new feature will launch in November, so it's likely to come with iOS 16.1.1.