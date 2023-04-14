Apple is making moves to win over manga fans

Apple Books has announced a new webtoons page in Japan with exclusive series in popular genres, including action, fantasy, horror, mystery, romance, sci-fi, and isekai.

The new webtoons (Tate-Yomi-Manga) in Apple Books are designed to be enjoyed on mobile devices and are a format popularized in South Korea for their stunning visuals, smooth scrolling experience, and episodic releases.

The page features 20 new, original webtoons produced by KENAZ, one of the largest producers of webtoons in the world. Although, there is no mention of these webtoons releasing for Apple users outside of Japan.

In a statement on Friday, Apple said, "Customers in Japan can now browse, sample, purchase, and enjoy ad-free webtoons, which are known as “Tate-Yomi-Manga” meaning “vertically-scrolling manga,” from the Tate-Yomi-Manga (opens in new tab) page on Apple Books. Customers can find this page and other manga from the Manga Store tab in the Apple Books app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac."

Apple Books, the place to read manga?

With these new webtoons additions, vertical reading manga will continue to grow in popularity across Japan.

Hiroshi Hattori, in charge of Apple's Japanese service department, said, "Vertical reading manga is growing in popularity in Japan. Customers in Japan are already enjoying books, audiobooks, and manga on Apple Books, and the newly added Vertical Reading Manga page will further enhance their entertainment experience. We are happy to offer it,”

KENAZ, the Korean-based studio that specializes in vertical reading manga content, produces nearly 100 new webtoons series every year, with over 180 creators in its studio.

These new additions make Apple Books a must-have for manga fans as the manga store tab continues to grow with some of the best manga content available today. Apple Books has a massive catalog of over 10 million titles to cater to all book lovers regardless of your preferred genre. So if manga isn't your thing, there are plenty of other options for you to choose from. Apple Books is available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.