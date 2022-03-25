Apple Books, formerly known as iBooks, is Apple's all-in-one book store and reading application for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You can use it to find and buy books and audiobooks in the Bookstore and then read and listen to them. Apple Books will also automatically organize your library into several collections, and you can add as many of your own as you wish.
In addition to books and audiobooks, you can store PDF files in the app—and all of it can sync among your Apple devices through iCloud. You can also customize the reading and listening experience, including changing the size and type of font and the color of the "paper" of the book. Here's everything you need to know about using Apple Books on your iPhone and iPad.
How to download and read books with Apple Books on iPhone and iPad
Apple Books turns your iPhone and iPad into the ultimate e-reader. The app's unified search feature makes it easy to find and download books in the Bookstore and hunt down a book that is already on your device.
How to share books and excerpts from Apple Books on iPhone and iPad
While reading is often a solitary experience, there are times when you can't help but tell others about excellent writing. Thankfully, Apple Books makes it easy to share excerpts and links to books with other members of your family and gift a book to friends.
Better yet, if you've set up Family Sharing, members of your family group can share purchases meaning they can read the page-turner you couldn't put down at no extra cost.
How to listen to audiobooks on iPhone and iPad
Apple Books is not only a great app for reading books; it's an excellent app for listening to audiobooks. So if audiobooks are your thing, Apple Books has you covered—no separate app required.
How to rate and review books in Apple Books on iPhone and iPad
Book-reviewing culture is a whole thing. If you rely on other folks' ratings and reviews of books to decide what to read next, you can help others by contributing your own rating and reviews in Apple Books. And if you add a simple thumbs up or down rating to books you read, it will improve the quality of recommendations made by the Bookstore.
How to customize Apple Books on iPhone and iPad
The flexibility of electronic books means you don't have to run out to the store for the extra-large type version of a book or reach for your magnifying glass. Instead, you can change the look of books you read, from the font type and size to the background color of the "paper."
How to manage your library in Apple Books on iPhone and iPad
Apple Books make it easy to organize your library into collections—because Apple Books does some of the heavy lifting for you. Anything you've downloaded from the Bookstore, and anything you've added to Books such as PDF files, can lead to a cluttered mess. Here's how to manage your Apple Books library and keep your digital shelves organized.
How to troubleshoot Apple Books problems
Are you struggling to download books? Something in your library missing? There are a few ways you can troubleshoot Apple Books problems and try to resolve those things for yourself. Failing that, contacting Apple Support will be the way to go.
Read more
With support for digital books, audiobooks, PDFs, and more, there's plenty you can do within Apple's Books app, turning your iPad or iPhone into the perfect portable reading device.
Updated March 2022: Updated for iOS 15.
Overcast gets its most requested feature and more in a big new redesign
The popular Overcast podcast player has a big new redesign out and not only does it look better but it's also dealt with its biggest feature request, too.
Apple slams Epic Games' legal case in appeal filing
Apple says that Epic Games has failed to prove that the court made any errors in ruling it did not have a monopoly on mobile game transactions last year.
Apple rolls out HomePod mini in Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands
Apple has confirmed the HomePod mini is today rolling out in Belgium, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.
Find the best iPad Air 4 screen protectors and keep that screen pristine
Careful handling and smart protection will let you use your iPad Air 4 for many years to come. Get one of the best iPad Air 4 screen protectors on your device from the start.