Apple Books, formerly known as iBooks, is Apple's all-in-one book store and reading application for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You can use it to find and buy books and audiobooks in the Bookstore and then read and listen to them. Apple Books will also automatically organize your library into several collections, and you can add as many of your own as you wish.

In addition to books and audiobooks, you can store PDF files in the app—and all of it can sync among your Apple devices through iCloud. You can also customize the reading and listening experience, including changing the size and type of font and the color of the "paper" of the book. Here's everything you need to know about using Apple Books on your iPhone and iPad. How to download and read books with Apple Books on iPhone and iPad

Apple Books turns your iPhone and iPad into the ultimate e-reader. The app's unified search feature makes it easy to find and download books in the Bookstore and hunt down a book that is already on your device. How to share books and excerpts from Apple Books on iPhone and iPad

While reading is often a solitary experience, there are times when you can't help but tell others about excellent writing. Thankfully, Apple Books makes it easy to share excerpts and links to books with other members of your family and gift a book to friends. Better yet, if you've set up Family Sharing, members of your family group can share purchases meaning they can read the page-turner you couldn't put down at no extra cost. How to listen to audiobooks on iPhone and iPad

Apple Books is not only a great app for reading books; it's an excellent app for listening to audiobooks. So if audiobooks are your thing, Apple Books has you covered—no separate app required. How to rate and review books in Apple Books on iPhone and iPad Book-reviewing culture is a whole thing. If you rely on other folks' ratings and reviews of books to decide what to read next, you can help others by contributing your own rating and reviews in Apple Books. And if you add a simple thumbs up or down rating to books you read, it will improve the quality of recommendations made by the Bookstore. How to customize Apple Books on iPhone and iPad