Apple releases iOS 16.0.2 with multiple essential bug fixes

Since the launch of iOS 16, some users have been dealing with some very annoying and frustrating bugs in the software, and you may be relieved to know Apple has heard your pleas.



The latest version of iOS 16 (opens in new tab) —iOS 16.0.2 — is here and available to download for everyone, and the patch notes provide details on some huge bugs in the software that the update has fixed.



The camera vibration bug some iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab) users were experiencing is fixed in the newest software update. That means, once you update, you shouldn't experience blurry photos or shaky videos using third-party apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and others. Apple said earlier this week (opens in new tab) that the bug would be fixed next week, so getting the patch even earlier than projected is a nice touch.

Of course, the other big problem that has been plaguing some iOS 16 devices was the copy-paste bug, causing your iPhone to issue too many alerts when pasting between apps. However, this is also fixed in iOS 16.0.2.



Other bugs that have been quashed in the new update include:



• The display appearing black during device setup.

• VoiceOver being unavailable after rebooting the iPhone.

• Issues of touch input being unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 screens after being repaired.

Haptic keyboard battery drain not a bug

If you are experiencing what seems like an extra battery drain on your iPhone, it could be due to the new Haptic Keyboard feature in iOS 16 (opens in new tab).



While Apple didn't go into great detail about how much extra battery drain to expect with the feature enabled, it did confirm that "turning on keyboard haptics might affect the battery life of your iPhone."



Likely, the older model of iPhone you have running iOS 16, the more battery drain you might expect, as the older internals may have some trouble keeping up with the demand.