There's a fix for the iPhone 14 Pro camera bug coming soon

Is your iPhone 14 Pro camera vibrating in apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram? The good news, Apple knows it's a problem and expects there to be a fix for the bug coming down the pipeline to users sooner than you might think.



An Apple spokesperson spoke with MacRumors (opens in new tab) and confirmed that the software bug that has been causing shaky video capture in third-party apps — most notably in popular social media apps — will be fixed next week. No exact date was given on when we will see the fix next week, but since there doesn't seem to be a way to resolve the bug on your own, the fix likely can't come soon enough for those experiencing it.

For now, all we can do is wait for Apple to issue an update that fixes the software and avoid taking video in the affected apps. Apple's built-in camera app does remain unaffected for the time being.

iOS 16.1 coming soon?

Since the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max started shipping to customers, there have been some complaints of a few bugs. Some of the biggest are the camera vibration bug and the copy and paste notifications bug. We know now that both of these bugs are on Apple's radar, and both have been confirmed to be software issues that can and will be patched.



We know that the iOS 16.1 beta is already in full swing, and with the reported bugs we've already seen in the several first days of the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab)and iPhone 14 Pro being in people's hands, I would have to imagine that if we see iOS 16.1 sooner rather than later. Of course, if iOS 16.1 isn't ready to ship yet, Apple would likely release iOS 16.0.2 (iOS 16.0.1 already launched) with the necessary bug fixes.