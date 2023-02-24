Google Pixel's Magic Eraser is coming to the iPhone
Just like magic!
Magic Eraser, one of the main exclusive features on Google Pixel 6 and 7 is now available for iPhone.
Starting today, Google One subscribers gain the fantastic photo editing feature (opens in new tab) through the Google Photos app – Google One costs $1.99 a month.
By dropping Pixel exclusivity, Magic Eraser allows iOS and Android users the ability to select objects and people in photos and magically remove them from view. Making this feature widespread is a genuine surprise as Google had heavily marketed Magic Eraser as one of the major reasons to purchase a Google Pixel smartphone.
Not only will Google One subscribers on iPhone get access to Magic Eraser, but Google has also revealed new editing tools such as an HDR effect filter which adds enhanced brightness and contrast across photos and videos.
iOS users have access to a one-month free trial of 100 GB of Google One storage and these new features by accessing Google One settings in the Google Photos app. A much better deal than forking out nearly $700 for a Google Pixel to get a similar photo editing option.
I wanted to try a Pixel, but now I don’t have to
The television adverts for Google Pixel’s Magic Eraser had converted my brain. I had been thinking about purchasing a Google Pixel 7 to test out the photo editing suite for a couple of months now. So, in that sense, the marketing campaign worked as it had converted my Apple-centric brain into wanting to try something new.
Now that iPhone users can get their hands on Pixel’s Magic Eraser, I don't have to go out of my way to buy a Google smartphone – it’s the best of both worlds. If you were in the same boat as me and eager to test out the ability to vanish photobombers and pesky pigeons from your photos now you’re in luck.
iMore will be testing out Google’s Magic Eraser on iPhone and giving you the rundown of how to use the latest photo editing features to get more from your iOS device.
Google Photos is available from the App Store on Apple's best iPhones, the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, plus any other iPhone running iOS 10 or later.
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
