In the smartphone wars, there will always be the tug-of-war between Androids and iPhones. Android gets certain features first, and then Apple eventually adds them to iOS in an implementation that is better or worse than the competition.

The Google Pixel 6 that came out in 2021 is one of those Android phones that actually piqued my interest. Not really because of the hardware, but more about the software, at least one feature of it. Yes, I'm talking about Magic Eraser, the tool that lets you eliminate unwanted objects in the background of your photos.

Now, Apple did not include such a feature in iOS 16. However, they did add a new ability that's simply called "lift subject from background." Basically, everything can become stickers on your favorite iPhone and iPad.

This lets you "lift" the subject from the background of any image, screenshot, or document, and then place it in another app. It essentially uses machine learning to isolate the subject from the background. Let me tell you, this is one entertaining feature that a lot of people will love.

What is "Lift subject from background," exactly?

The Lift subject from the background feature utilizes machine learning on an iPhone or iPad with A12 Bionic or later. So if you want to use this feature, you'll need one of the following devices:

iPhone

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone SE (3rd-generation)

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone SE (2nd-generation)

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPad

iPad mini (5th-generation and later)

iPad (8th-generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd-generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st-generation and later)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd-generation and later)

A lot of potential with machine learning