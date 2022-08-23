iOS 16 will let you delete the Wallet app

If you don't want to trust Apple with your digital wallet, the company is going to make it easier to kick them off your phone.

Today, Apple released the seventh developer beta of iOS 16. Spotted by 9to5Mac, code within the latest developer beta indicates that the Wallet app will be able to be deleted when Apple releases iOS 16.1 to the public.

Of course, if you delete the Wallet app, you're going to lose access to a lot of features you may be currently using. The app allows users to store debit and credit cards, Apple's own Apple Card and Apple Cash, transit cards, loyalty cards, tickets, and more.

Deleting the app will cut off a user's ability to use any of these items as well as Apple Pay (unless they download another wallet app of course). Trying to use something like Apple Pay will then prompt a user to download the Wallet app again from the App Store.

Code seen by 9to5Mac makes it clear that the Wallet app has become “deletable” with iOS 16.1. Unsurprisingly, some features like Apple Pay won’t work without the Wallet app. In this case, users will see a message telling them to “Download the Wallet app from the App Store.”

iPadOS 16 is delayed

While the Wallet app becoming a deletable app with iOS 16 is a nice addition by Apple, the big software news from today is that iPadOS 16 is delayed. Apple confirmed that, instead of launching with iPadOS 16.0, the company will delay the release and only make the software available to the public with iPadOS 16.1 later this fall.

Apple is expected to host an event in September where the company is expected to announce the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro 2. iOS 16 should arrive shortly after with iPadOS 16 expected to launch in October where the company is also expected to host an event to release new iPads and Macs.