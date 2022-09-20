iOS 16.1 fixes copy and paste issue annoying iPhone owners
Your iPhone won't bug you each time you copy and paste anymore.
It looks like that copy and paste issue a lot of people running iOS 16 are experiencing may soon be over.
After Apple released iOS 16, a number of users noticed that they were getting prompted to confirm copy and paste between apps almost every time they needed to perform the function. People who emailed Apple about the issue were told to "stay tuned" for a fix:
After emailing Apple software chief Craig Federighi and CEO Tim Cook about the message — one that appears every time you try to paste the content into some apps — one iPhone owner was told that the current behavior isn't intended and to "stay tuned."
One person got a response from Ron Huang, a senior manager at Apple, who confirmed that it was definitely not "expected behavior."
"This is absolutely not expected behavior, and we will get to the bottom of it," Huang said in a reply, going on to add that while Apple hadn't seen the issue in-house, the emailer wasn't the only one to have reported it.
iOS 16.1 will fix the copy and paste issue
Thankfully, it appears that Apple has already fixed the problem. The second developer beta of iOS 16.1, which was released earlier today, addresses the issue to ensure you are no longer bothered to confirm a copy and paste each and every time you do it.
While it's great to see Apple fixing the issue so quickly, the fix is currently only available to developers running the second beta of iOS 16.1. It's not known exactly when iOS 16.1 will be available to public beta testers or the general public but, for many who are experiencing the problem, that can't come soon enough.
iOS 16.1 also changes the battery percentage indicator to show the actual battery percentage in a more visible way. That was another design decision that, after initially bothering iPhone users, Apple has quickly addressed.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.