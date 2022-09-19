Apple says those annoying iOS 16 copy & paste warnings aren't working properly

Those annoying copy & paste messages that you keep seeing since installing iOS 16? Apple says they shouldn't be that annoying and that it's being looked into.

After emailing Apple software chief Craig Federighi and CEO Tim Cook about the message — one that appears every time you try to paste the content into some apps — one iPhone owner was told that the current behavior isn't intended and to "stay tuned."

Fix Incoming?

The story goes that one MacRumors reader got so tired of seeing the iOS 16 warning message that they emailed to find out what the score is. And they got a reply from Ron Huang, a senior manager at Apple.

"This is absolutely not expected behavior, and we will get to the bottom of it," Huang said in a reply, going on to add that while Apple hadn't seen the issue in-house, the emailer wasn't the only one to have reported it. However, anecdotally, it does seem like a lot of people are finding that the warning message appears a lot, something that makes it all the more surprising that Apple hasn't yet fixed it or, according to Huang, had to deal with it during testing.

The new iOS 16 update is undoubtedly the best iPhone software to date, but this particular flaw is irritating for people who past often. It's designed to ensure that people are made aware whenever an app asks for content from the pasteboard, but it doesn't currently remember any previous confirmations and simply keeps asking time and time again.

Apple has already released iOS 16.0.1 to fix iPhone 14 launch issues, and the company is already testing iOS 16.1 with developers. It's possible we could see this fix rolled into iOS 16.1 before it is released to the public, but it's also possible that we could see a new iOS 16.0.2 update before then, too. Time, as always, will tell.