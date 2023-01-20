iOS 16.3 will fix your iPhone 14 Pro's weird display bug
It's time to squash this annoying bug.
Owners of some iPhone 14 Pro models have reported strange display bugs of late, and now Apple says that it has a fix — and you’ll be able to get it soon.
That fix will be released as part of the iOS 16.3 update expected to arrive next week — the week starting January 23, but hose not near a calendar.
While Apple hasn’t confirmed exactly what the issue was, the news that it’s fixed is sure to be popular among those suffering from it. The bug saw strange horizontal yellow-green lines appear on the iPhone’s display when powering on or being unlocked.
Bug squashed
Apple confirmed that the fix is indeed part of the iOS 16.3 update in the latest beta’s release notes saying that it "fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max." It’s notable that the notes mention only the iPhone 14 Pro Max, however.
It isn’t clear whether the issue only ever impacted iPhone 14 Pro Max models or if there are iPhone 14 Pro owners affected out there. Either way, let’s hope that this issue fixes it for everyone.
iphone_14_pro_max_horizontal_lines_across_screen from r/iphone
This isn’t the only problem iOS 16.3 promises to fix, either. Apple’s release notes say that a fix has been applied for an issue that sometimes caused the Home Lock Screen widget to display incorrect data, for example. Apple also says that Lock Screen wallpapers might not have displayed correctly previously — that’s been dealt with, too.
It’s fair to say that Apple’s best iPhone has had more than its fair share of issues since its release in September of last year. The iPhone 14 lineup experienced issues at launch when some people couldn’t activate their new handset, while others reported camera issues. But bugs were later dealt with by yet more software updates.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.