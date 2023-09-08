How to create a grocery list in Reminders on iOS 17 — Take control of your trips to the supermarket
Automate your grocery lists.
iOS 17 is filled with quality-of-life improvements that make your life easier than ever before, all on your iPhone. One of the most useful additions to Reminders in this latest update is the ability to create grocery lists seamlessly without worrying about how you organize and plan your trip to the store.
I hadn’t given this feature a second thought until I stumbled upon it when writing my grocery list this week, and I’m a huge fan. If you need help organizing your grocery shopping and want an easy way, look no further than the first-party grocery lists feature in the iOS 17 Reminders app. Here’s how to use it.
How to create a grocery list in iOS 17 with Reminders
Creating a grocery list in Reminders on iOS 17 is so easy. The app does everything to make your next trip to Walmart stress-free by automatically grouping food items into food categories so you can find them easily in a grocery store.
- Open Reminders in iOS 17
- Tap Add List to create a new list
- Tap List Type and select Groceries, then tap Done
- Start typing your food items. If you type “milk,” for example, Reminders will create a Dairy, Eggs & Cheese category
- You can edit the category for each item manually by tapping the i button
- Share your shopping list with your household by tapping the share button
Grocery lists on iOS 17 may not sound incredibly exciting, but once you’ve used the feature, I guarantee you’ll start using it religiously for grocery shopping moving forward. Some third-party apps like AnyList do the same things with more options, but the ease of use of Apple’s Reminders app makes this quick and easy option a must-try.
One more thing… Grocery shopping is fun on iOS 17
I hate grocery shopping. I’m always unorganized and spend too much money on things I don’t need. This small quality of life improvement in iOS 17 will make a massive difference to my life by forcing me to think about my groceries in categories rather than a scattered mess of a list.
Many features in iOS 17 will make subtle changes to how you live your life. Like the ability to see your Find My contacts in Maps, have a beautiful photo of your loved one as a Contact Poster, or small changes to Siri that make the voice assistant better than before.
You won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on iOS 17. Apple’s next event is on September 12, and we’re likely to see many new products, including the iPhone 15. iOS 17 should be released shortly after, but if you don’t want to wait, you can install the public beta today.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.