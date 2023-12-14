How to record Spatial Video on iPhone 15 Pro — view your memories in Vision Pro

Spatial Video is finally available on iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, running the latest iOS 17.2 update. The new recording feature will allow you to record your precious videos to watch like vivid memories in the Apple Vision Pro headset when it becomes available next year.

Video playback on Vision Pro is one of the major selling points of the AR headset, allowing you to revisit your experiences in the past like never before — giving you full immersive videos as if you were there rather than the traditional form of video we’re so used to.

In this tutorial, we’ll take you through the steps to start recording your own Spatial Videos so that you can relive your favorite moments in Vision Pro when the $3,500 headset launches.

Here’s how to record Spatial Video on iPhone 15 Pro.

How to record Spatial Video on iPhone 15 Pro

Spatial Video recording is only available on the best iPhones, the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. If you’ve got a regular iPhone 15 or an older iPhone, you’re unfortunately out of luck.

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Open Settings Tap Camera, then Formats Enable Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro

Now that you’ve enabled Spatial Video in settings head to the Camera app and start recording a video. You can only record Spatial Video in landscape, but you’ll spot a Vision Pro icon on the screen, tap it to turn it on (it will appear yellow).

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Unfortunately, there’s no way to watch Spatial Video in its full form on your iPhone 15 Pro, so you’ll have to wait for Apple to start shipping Vision Pro to really get the most out of the incredible new format. It’s also worth noting that Spatial Video takes up a lot of space on your SSD — Apple estimates almost twice the amount of MBs per minute compared to regular 1080p videos.

One more thing… A new way of reminiscing

I’m not fully sold on Vision Pro quite yet, although I think my opinion might change once I get to try the headset out for myself. That said, Spatial Video makes sense to me, and I think it could be the standout feature of Apple’s new AR headset.

The thought of recording memories on my iPhone that can be relived, almost like I’m back in the scene again, is very enticing and something that I think many people will connect with. Apple knows how to make people feel alive with technology, and giving us the opportunity to reconnect with precious moments could be the company’s Magnum opus.