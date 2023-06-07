iOS 17 will let you use your iPhone as ID for buying alcohol, renting cars, and more

Apple unveiled iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 this week, bringing with it a slew of new features for all of its best iPhones, including the anticipated iPhone 15 coming in September.

One new feature that flew under the radar, is the ability to present an ID to a business using just your iPhone and Apple Wallet.

In a press release about improvements to its Services, Apple stated "Starting this fall, businesses will be able to accept IDs in Apple Wallet — no additional hardware needed." Using an iPhone, a customer will be able to present their ID using their iPhone and Apple Wallet for things like alcohol purchases, car rentals, and more.

iPhone ID

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple says the measure will "streamline their ability to securely check a customer’s age in person." Customers will be asked to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the business's iPhone and will be shown information about what is being requested and whether the receiving party will keep the data. Users then confirm by double-clicking the side button on iPhone, just the same way you do with an Apple Pay purchase.

Apple has already added IDs and driver's licenses to Apple Wallet in the past but is taking it one step further with this system, which means you'll be able to verify your age at a store or business without actually handing over your ID. It'll be as quick, easy, and safe as an Apple Pay contactless transaction.

Other big changes to iOS 17 include updates to FaceTime, Phone, and Messages, as well as a new StandBy Mode, improvements to Maps, and more.

You can download the iOS 17 developer beta free right now, even if you're not a paying Apple Developer, and a public beta is due next month. The full release should drop in September alongside iPhone 15.

