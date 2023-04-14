Stunning iOS 17 concept imagines huge changes to Messages, Control Center, and more

If everything goes the way that we expect it to, Apple will announce iOS 17 during its WWDC23 event this June. And while the iOS 17 leaks keep on coming it's still a long time to wait. But why wait at all?

A new series of images by the Ukrainian concept creator Kostiantyn Konovalov (embedded below) show some of the things we really hope Apple will bring to the table come June. And while we like a lot of what we see here we have to admit that some will likely never see the light of day, unfortunately.

But hey. Let's not let that stop us from imagining how awesome these features could be.

Big changes to some big apps

When it comes to the iPhone, whether it's an old iPhone SE or the very best iPhone Apple ever made, the Messages app is likely one of the most used of all. It got some love with iOS 16 thanks to the ability to edit and delete messages, but it could go much further. And this concept does.

Imagine if you could set a wallpaper for your chats and, even better, do it on a per-chat basis. That'd be pretty great, right? This concept shows just how great that could be.

The concept also takes on another popular app in Mail. One change includes the ability to sort emails into custom categories, while a digital signature could allow people to write out their own signature for use at the end of an email.

Other changes include a new look Home Screen, the ability to edit App Library folders, and more. There's even a cool Memoji Lock Screen that would interact with Face ID in real-time.

That's probably one of those features that is unlikely to happen, but we can at least dream.

In reality, we aren't expecting too many huge changes when iOS 17 does ship but there is at least talk of more interactive widgets coming to the Home Screen. That alone would be worth upgrading to IOS 17, but we'll have to wait and see what Apple comes up with in June.

Until then, check out what these concept images have to offer and try and choose which one change you'd like to see come to the iPhone.