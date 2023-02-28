iPhone SE 4: Everything you need to know

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the next iteration of Apple’s budget iPhone SE was due in 2024, until the company apparently canceled the plans to release an iPhone SE 4. Now, it looks like Apple has done a u-turn with new reports from Ming-Chi Kuo stating that the device will likely look very similar to the iPhone 14 with all the bells and whistles of an OLED display.

With poor low-end sales and a 2023 recession cited as reasons for the iPhone SE 4’s demise, where do we go from here?

Here’s everything you need to know about the previously-rumored iPhone SE 4, including what we believe would make this one of the best iPhones on the market.

Design

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

The iPhone SE 3 is Apple’s smallest iPhone, housed in the body of an iPhone 8. With thick bezels, Touch ID in the Home button, and a 4.7-inch display, the iPhone SE could really do with a bit of modernization to bring the device up to date with the rest of Apple’s lineup of iPhones.

Jon Prosser, a well-regarded iPhone leaker, had reported that the next iPhone SE could follow the trend of using older components and this time look eerily similar to the iPhone XR from 2018. If this was to be the case then the iPhone SE 4 would get a full-screen makeover alongside a 6.1-inch display.

the new reports from Kuo fall in line with the rumored 6.1-inch display, however, they indicate a completely different design approach that would represent a "minor modification" of Apple's current best iPhone, the iPhone 14 rather than the previously reported XR.

For the more hopeful in us, the end of the iPhone mini line could have been a great reason for Apple to use the iPhone mini design as an iPhone SE 4, making the device fit the needs of those that want a smaller phone as well as those looking for a budget option.

Display

(Image credit: Apple)

Your guess is as good as ours here. There are multiple rumors circulating around the size of the device with Kuo believing that the iPhone SE 4 will be 6.1 inches similar to the iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 has an OLED display with 1200 nits max brightness alongside HDR and a P3 Wide color gamut. If the SE 4 were to include this display, it would be a vast improvement over the current model bringing the device in line with 2023 smartphones.

If Apple goes the route of an iPhone 14 "lite" then OLED technology is more than likely to appear in the SE lineup as the current iPhone SE is the only iPhone still on sale with an LCD display. It will be interesting to see if Apple chooses to go with a lower price point by ignoring the option of OLED altogether.

Another analyst, Ross Young, however, has stated that both 5.7-inch and 6.1-inch displays are currently being assessed as options for the new SE.

With reports that the iPhone 15 lineup will introduce the Dynamic Island across all devices, the notch as seen in the iPhone 14 models could be a great way for Apple to differentiate between an SE and its flagship devices.

Face ID

(Image credit: Joseph Keller / iMore)

If Apple was to go down the route of introducing the notch to the SE in order to keep the device looking different to the iPhone 15's Dynamic island, then we’re likely to see Face ID introduced to the SE 4.

Adding Face ID would be a huge selling point for the budget iPhone, especially with the cost of competitors like the Google Pixel 7 slowly but surely getting closer to the entry-level iPhones. Although, Apple could introduce Touch ID in the power button as it has for the iPad mini 6.

A16

The iPhone SE 3, was released in 2022 and at the time was given the same A15 chip as the iPhone 13. If the iPhone SE 4 releases in 2024 around the time of the iPhone 16 then it would make sense for the device to gain an A16 chip like the rumored regular iPhone 15 models coming later this year.

All of this information is speculation but considering the current model has an A15 it is highly unlikely that Apple would release a new version without upgrading the chipset.

5G

Kuo states that Apple is working on an in-house 5G baseband chipset for the iPhone SE 4 which would see the budget iPhone step away from Qualcomm similar to the iPhone 16 reports. Initial reports had stated that Apple would use Qualcomm for a new SE but this no longer seems to be the case. If Apple goes down the in-house route, we will likely see considerable improvements to the device's network speed. Kuo states that Apple's 5G baseband chip will only support Sub-6GHz 5G speeds.

(3/10)2. The new iPhone SE 4 will equip with Apple's 5G baseband chip produced by a 4nm process (similar to 5nm) and will only support Sub-6GHz as the current plan.February 27, 2023 See more

The iPhone SE 4 doesn’t have a rumored release date, however, the device is likely to release in Q1 2024 or later, according to Kuo. If you’re in the market for an iPhone just now, there are a host of different models to choose from including the fantastic iPhone 14.