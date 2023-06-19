This iOS 17 feature will make finding your lost Apple Watch easier than ever

Finding your lost Apple Watch is about to get a lot easier thanks to an upcoming iOS 17 feature. But you'll have to wait until this fall to be able to use it.

The new feature is set to allow people to easily ping their Apple Watch from their iPhone's Control Center for the first time. So long as the two devices are in Bluetooth range, you're good to go.

However, this being an iOS 17 feature you're going to have to wait a little while before you can do it. Apple announced the next big iPhone software update during WWDC on June 5, but it isn't expected to ship to the world until this September alongside iPhone 15, assuming Apple follows its usual release cadence.

Lost and found

The new feature, detailed by YouTuber Zollotech, can be found in the iPhone's Control Center options. When enabled, a new Ping My Watch button appears in Control Center and does exactly what it sounds like it might do — tap it, and your Apple Watch will make a sound to help you locate it.

Of course, anyone who needs to locate their Apple Watch from further away, like when they leave it at another location, should use the Find My app to do so.

This new feature could be a great way to locate your Apple Watch when you can't remember where you left it and it's great to see it coming to the iPhone later this year. This isn't the only new feature that iPhone owners can look forward to of course, with interactive widgets and more also on the way.

The iOS 17 update will of course also power the iPhone 15 when it is announced later this year. The best iPhone of them all is likely to be the iPhone 15 Pro Max, however, complete with an Action button and a new periscope zoom camera.