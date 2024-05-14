Google shows off new Gemini conversational AI capabilities as it becomes increasingly clear how far Apple's Siri has fallen

Following a demo of the new ChatGPT upgrades that bring impressive conversational AI capabilities to the masses, Google has taken the opportunity to show off what it's been working on. And its upgraded Gemini chatbot seems to be taking a very similar route indeed.

Today will see Google hold its annual I/O developer event and we're set to see what the company has been working on. As is expected to be the case with WWDC next month, Google will most likely give us a glimpse of future AI features specifically, and Gemini will be key. Now, the company has shared a video of the software in action and it's so far ahead of Siri that it's increasingly clear just how far Apple's digital assistant has fallen.

Apple is reportedly nearing a deal with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to iOS 18 and beyond, while the company is also thought to have tapped Google about a similar Gemini deal. Having seen the two companies duking it out over the last day, it's easy to see why Apple is interested in both ChatGPT and Gemini.

The clock is ticking

Apple's WWDC event is set to take place on June 10 and it's believed that AI improvements will be the big story. Both OpenAI and Google will have set the tone for the event, and Apple will need to have something comparable ready to go.

In the case of Google, Gemini looks to work in much the same way as the upgraded ChatGPT including the ability to use a phone's camera and ask for an explanation of what can be seen. But the most impressive part of the demo is the two-way conversation that can be had in a way that Siri simply cannot match.

Check out Google's short Gemini demo on the company's X account to get a feel for what Siri is missing and we expect the company to share much more over the next few hours.

