Apple reportedly finalizing OpenAI partnership to bring ChatGPT to iOS 18
Getting closer.
While we've heard numerous reports that Apple is looking to partner up to help push its AI plans in the future, we now have a much better idea of who might be winning that race.
While Google could still strike a deal with Apple for licensing the Gemini chatbot, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple will offer "a popular chatbot" powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT in iOS 18.
"The two sides have been finalizing terms for a pact to use ChatGPT features in Apple’s iOS 18, the next iPhone operating system, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the situation is private," Gurman's report explains.
Google isn't out of the race yet
"Apple also has held talks with Alphabet Inc.’s Google about licensing that company’s Gemini chatbot. Those discussions haven’t led to an agreement, but are ongoing," Gurman admits, also acknowledging there's "no guarantee" that a deal will be struck or announced any time soon.
According to a report this week, Apple will go big on AI features for the iPhone at WWDC 2024, which is less than a month away.
it appears that "Spotlight will get much better" at highlighting what you're looking for, and Safari and Siri will be able to summarize webpages and Messages respectively.
With the arrival of the M4 chip on iPad Pro (marking the debut of a new generation), it's fairly likely iPadOS 18 will also share plenty of AI-focused features that showcase the potential of Apple's latest tablet powerhouse.
