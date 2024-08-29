Apple Intelligence can be switched on with ease in the latest iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 betas — here's how

With the latest beta releases of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 on August 29, Apple Intelligence can now be enabled with just one toggle in the Settings app.

Apple Intelligence was first introduced at WWDC in June, Apple's yearly developer conference. This is the company's endeavor to enhance its software suite with AI-powered features, such as a redesigned Siri that can also summon OpenAI's ChatGPT assistant for help, as well as tools like 'Clean Up' that can erase objects in photos.

When the betas for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia were made available to test in early July, Apple Intelligence was notably absent. It wasn't until the betas for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 were rolled out at the end of July that Apple Intelligence was made available for users to try out. However, these AI features could only be enabled by switching the language and region to the United States. With the latest betas, this has now been reduced to a single toggle.

Apple says iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 will arrive later this year. Apple Intelligence will come as part of these updates for U.S. users to start with.

How to enable Apple Intelligence

As long as you're running iOS 18.1 beta 3, iPadOS 18.1 beta 3, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 3, you can switch on Apple Intelligence with one simple change — here's how:

Go to Settings app > Apple Intelligence & Siri

> Press ' Language ', then change this to English (United States)

', then change this to Go back, then select ' Join Waitlist ' towards the top for Apple Intelligence

' towards the top for Apple Intelligence You should receive a notification soon after that you can now use Apple Intelligence

And just like that, you can now use Apple Intelligence on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Apple is regularly rolling out new AI features throughout the beta process — for example, 'Clean Up' is a way of removing objects in a photo, which was made available in this very beta release.

If you're participating in the beta, give Apple Intelligence a try and let us know your thoughts in the iMore Forums.

