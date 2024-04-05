This Safari extension helps fix my Reddit experience now that Apollo is gone

Browsing Reddit on my iPhone used to be an enjoyable experience. Not by using the official Reddit app, you understand – that was (and still is) a nightmare – but by using the much-beloved Apollo app. Yet since Reddit jealously forced Apollo’s developer to shutter the app, I’ve been left in something of a no man’s land.

Using the Reddit app isn’t really an option, as it’s so full of ads and irritating design features that I’ve long since given up on it. But the other alternative – browsing the site in Safari – has its own problems, mainly relating to those incredibly annoying nagging pop-ups that beg you to launch the official app. We’ve been over this Reddit, your app sucks, I’m not going to use it.

For a long time, I was at a loss for what to do. Until, that is, I discovered a handy little Safari extension called Sink It for Reddit. Install this app, tweak a few options, and your browsing experience is freshened up and made a whole lot more bearable. It’s not quite as good an experience as using Apollo was (but then again, what is?), but it’s lured me back to Reddit without requiring me to shore up the official app’s download count. That alone is a win.

What does Sink It for Reddit do?

(Image credit: Future)

Sink It for Reddit automatically removes all of those annoying banners telling you to try the Reddit app. These sections take up significant portions of the screen and interrupt your browsing, but with Sink It for Reddit, they’re gone in a flash.

But it offers much more than just automatic banner banishment. You can block ads and promoted content, hide the navigation bar for a more immersive view, add a ‘back to top’ button so you don’t have to endlessly scroll upwards, and much more.

Some of my favorite tweaks relate to comments. I love that Sink It adds color coding to comment threads, making it very easy to keep track of who is replying to whom. You can add a button that scrolls to the next parent comment in a thread, automatically collapse auto-mod posts, and show images inline instead of seeing <image> tags wherever you look.

There are a bunch of other improvements found in the app, and combined they make Sink It an all-in-one fix-up shop for Reddit. I’ve gotten so used to some of its tweaks that I occasionally forget that they’re not native features, that’s how good it is.

The same developer has also launched Sink It for Twitter/X, which takes a similar approach of nuking X’s most irritating features and making the experience on Safari much more pleasant (well, apart from all the weirdos and vitriol, but that’s well beyond the developer’s remit).

As great as Sink It for Reddit is, it doesn’t quite hit Apollo’s level of greatness. But in a world where Reddit is cracking down on almost any competitors to its own (frankly awful) official app, it’s a welcome addition to my Home Screen. If you’re sick of the way Reddit works but still love its content and community, it’s a great app to try.

How to use Sink It for Reddit

(Image credit: Future)