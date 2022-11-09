Using iCloud Photos with Windows 11 just got a lot better

Using an iPhone with Windows just got a lot better.

As spotted by The Verge, Microsoft is rolling out an update to the native Photos app built into Windows 11. With the new update, users who happen to use an iPhone with a PC will be able to access their iCloud Photos directly within the native Photos app on Windows.

Dave Grochocki, principal product manager lead for Microsoft’s Windows inbox apps, said that “we know that many Windows customers have photo and video collections on their iPhones that they would like to be able to view on their PC. This iCloud Photos integration will make it easier for those with an iPhone to have direct access to all their cherished memories in one organized place and is another step in our continued efforts to make experiences on Windows 11 seamless.”

Microsoft has been getting some love from Apple

In order to use iCloud Photos in the Windows Photos app, Windows 11 users will need to update the Photos app in the Microsoft Store and also install an iCloud for Windows app. Once installed, users should be able to link their iCloud Photos to the native Windows Photos app.

Bringing iCloud Photos to Windows in a better way is only one of a number of things Apple and Microsoft are doing to make the iPhone or Apple experience better on Windows. The companies recently launched Apple Music on Xbox for the first time.

In addition, the companies are working to bring Apple Music and the Apple TV app to Windows. Microsoft and Apple have not yet provided a potential release date for those apps, but the Apple Music for Xbox app is available now.

Apple and Xbox said that "the Apple Music app for Xbox mirrors similar experiences on other game consoles and smart TVs, scaling up the service for the big screen." The companies are likely do to the same when bringing Apple Music and Apple TV, which have already been designed for the Mac, to Windows.