Apple Music is finally available on Xbox
Finally!
After what seems like years of waiting, the Apple Music app has finally arrived on Xbox.
As reported by our friends at Windows Central, a new long-awaited native app for Apple Music is now available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
"The Apple Music app for Xbox mirrors similar experiences on other game consoles and smart TVs, scaling up the service for the big screen," notes today's report. That means access to all your favorite services including videos, radio, your library, the browse, and Listen Now tabs.
Gaming music
Most importantly, like rival Spotify, the Apple Music app does support background play, meaning you can listen to your music while you play games. As the report notes Apple has lagged behind with Xbox music support and is the last of the "major players" to arrive on the platform. You can download the app from the Microsoft Store on Xbox, and you'll need an Apple ID and an active Apple Music subscription to enjoy the service. If you're a first-time user, you can get a free one-month trial.
Recently Apple Music marked 100 million songs on its platform for the first time, a major milestone. Praising the unique way its curates songs on its platform, Apple lauded its commitment to human curation, which uses real people to formulate playlists stating "now more than ever, we know that investment in human curation will be key in making us the very best at connecting artists and audiences."
The company also launched a new Apple Music Today feature that will pick a new song each day and dive into its history, highlighting that each song in the catalog has its own story.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.