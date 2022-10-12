Apple Music is finally available on Xbox

After what seems like years of waiting, the Apple Music app has finally arrived on Xbox.

As reported by our friends at Windows Central, a new long-awaited native app for Apple Music is now available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

"The Apple Music app for Xbox mirrors similar experiences on other game consoles and smart TVs, scaling up the service for the big screen," notes today's report. That means access to all your favorite services including videos, radio, your library, the browse, and Listen Now tabs.

Gaming music

Most importantly, like rival Spotify, the Apple Music app does support background play, meaning you can listen to your music while you play games. As the report notes Apple has lagged behind with Xbox music support and is the last of the "major players" to arrive on the platform. You can download the app from the Microsoft Store on Xbox, and you'll need an Apple ID and an active Apple Music subscription to enjoy the service. If you're a first-time user, you can get a free one-month trial.

Recently Apple Music marked 100 million songs on its platform for the first time, a major milestone. Praising the unique way its curates songs on its platform, Apple lauded its commitment to human curation, which uses real people to formulate playlists stating "now more than ever, we know that investment in human curation will be key in making us the very best at connecting artists and audiences."

The company also launched a new Apple Music Today feature that will pick a new song each day and dive into its history, highlighting that each song in the catalog has its own story.