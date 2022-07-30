You're about to see more ads on the App Store
Apple is about to do to the App Store what Facebook did to Instagram.
We're all about to deal with more ads across the App Store.
Apple announced that it is expanding where ads will be shown to users in its App Store across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The company says that developers will now be able to show ads to users on the Today tab, which is easily the most prominent part of the App Store. In addition, ads will be able to be displayed on individual app pages.
In a statement to multiple outlets like 9to5Mac, the company said that the new ad placement areas will provide additional "opportunities for developers of all sizes to grow their business."
Apple Search Ads provides opportunities for developers of all sizes to grow their business. Like our other advertising offerings, these new ad placements are built upon the same foundation—they will only contain content from apps’ approved App Store product pages, and will adhere to the same rigorous privacy standards.
Developers will surely be happy about it
While we all may groan about more ads littering the App Store, developers of apps in the store will surely be happy to have more places to try and get their apps in front of users.
Ron Schneidermann, CEO of the popular app AllTrails (opens in new tab), said that App Store ads are a "critical component of our growth strategy."
Apple Search Ads helped us attract new, more engaged customers across markets. We rely on Apple Search Ads for cost-effective customer acquisition – it’s a critical component of our growth strategy. As they become available, we plan to invest in new placements to reach even more customers on the App Store and continue to drive our business growth.
Apple says that it will begin testing ads in these new areas soon, but did not say when everyone can expect to start seeing them in the App Store.
