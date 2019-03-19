New, but familiar iPad mini 5 Entry-level goodness iPad 6 The first new iPad mini since 2015 includes a better (but smaller) display and other hardware improvements over the older iPad 6. starting at $399 at Amazon Pros Uses current generation Apple processor and coprocessor

Better FaceTime HD camera

More storage Cons More expensive

Small display (of course) The iPad 6 offers a traditional 9.7-inch display for less than you'll pay for the new 7.9-inch tablet. The lower price means accepting older equipment, however. starting at $329 at Amazon Pros Bigger screen

Less expensive Cons Older processor and coprocessor

Poor FaceTime HD camera

Older model

The introduction of the iPad mini 5 caught many by surprise. There are critical differences it and the 2018 iPad 6, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise given the price differences.

Break it down now...

In the most general way, think of the iPad mini 5 as a more advanced iPad 6 with a smaller display.

iPad mini 5 iPad 6 Release March 2019 March 2018 Screen Size 7.9-inch Retina, laminated, True Tone display 9.7-inch Retina display Resolution 2048‑by‑1536 resolution at 326 PPI 2048-by-1536-pixel resolution at 264 PPI Storage sizes 64GB, 256GB 32GB, 128GB Colors Silver, Space Gray, Gold Silver, Space Gray, Gold Weight 0.66 pounds 1.03 pounds Dimensions 8 x 5.3 x 0.24 in 9.4 x 6.6 x 0.29 in Touch ID Yes Yes Apple Pencil support First gen First gen Chip A12 Bionic chip A10 Fusion chip Neural Engine Yes No Coprocessor Embedded M12 coprocessor Embedded M10 coprocessor Camera 8-megapixel camera w/ƒ/2.4 aperture 8-megapixel camera w/ƒ/2.4 aperture Max videorecording 1080p HD video recording 1080p HD video recording FaceTime HD camera 7-megapixel 1.2-megapixel Connector Lightning Lightning Speakers Dual Dual Battery Life up to 10 hours up to 10 hours

Processors & RAM

The iPad mini 5 features Apple's A12 Bionic chip with an M12 coprocessor while the iPad 6 includes the A10 Fusion chip and M10 coprocessor plus 2GB of RAM. Until the newer model is released to the public, the RAM count is unknown.

Apple Pencil support

Back in 2018, Apple introduced the first non-iPad Pro tablet that supported Apple Pencil. A few months later, it revealed the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) for the 2018 iPad Pro lineup. Alas, the two iPads noted here only support the first-generation model only.

Display

The iPad mini 5 includes a 7.9-inch diagonal LED-backlit Multi-Touch display with a resolution of 2048‑by‑1536 resolution at 326 PPI, compared to the 9.7-inch diagonal LED-backlit Multi-Touch display with a resolution of 2048-by-1536-pixel at 264 PPI found on the iPad 6.

Perhaps more importantly, the iPad mini 5 features:

A laminated display, which reduces glare from bright lights and works better with outdoor settings

P3 Wide Color, which displays images and video with a wider color gamut

True Tone, which shifts the white balance of the screen depending on where you are to avoid overly blue displays

An anti-reflective coating, which further reduces glare

Cameras

Interestingly, both iPads include an 8-megapixel back camera with ƒ/2.4 aperture. However, the iPad mini 5's FaceTime HD camera is significantly better. Beyond this, camera features are mostly the same.

Speakers

Both iPads feature dual speakers on the bottom of the devices. The iPad Pro lineup offers four speakers.

Capacity

You can purchase the iPad mini 5 with 64GB and 256GB compared to 32GB and 128GB for the older model.

AppleCare+

You can purchase AppleCare+ for both iPads for $3.49 per month for up to 24 months or $69. With AppleCare+, the warranty on your tablet extends to two years from your time of purchase. For this, you receive two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $49 per event. You also get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone. You can purchase AppleCare+ when you buy your iPad Air or up to 60 days after purchase.

Third-party insurance options are also available for purchase for both tablets.

Who should buy the iPad mini 5?

If you're not an iPad Pro buyer, can't afford the iPad Air 3, yet still want the newest technology, go with the iPad mini 5. This tablet offers better internals and more storage than the 2018 iPad 6.

Who should buy the iPad 6?

For entry-level users and those working with a small budget, there's nothing wrong with selecting the iPad 6. It offers Apple Pencil support for much less than the iPad mini 5 and yes, it has a bigger screen!

