It's usually pretty rare to find deals on Apple products that are worth jumping on outside of major sales like Prime Day and Black Friday. Amazon clearly didn't get the memo, though, and is kicking off 2021 by discounting pretty much every iPad model.

Best price Apple iPad Air (2020) The 2020 iPad Air features a new, iPad Pro-inspired design, larger 10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic chip, and new colors. The silver and sky blue 64GB models are seeing the best savings with some other models at $30 off. $559.00 $599.00 $40 off See at Amazon

With price cuts across Apple's newest iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and iPad mini devices, there's something for everyone in this sale, though the prices could rise at any point. If you see the model you want on sale, it's best to snag it at a discount while you can.

Many of the offers listed below represent some of the best iPad deals to date with all-time low pricing on select configurations. Whether you're needing an iPad for school work, web browsing and email, or kicking back with some entertainment, this sale has got you covered.

Apple iPad deals

Apple iPad Air deals

Apple iPad Pro deals

11-inch

12.9-inch

Apple iPad mini deals