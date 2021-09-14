A new leak could indicate the iPad mini 6 is indeed getting a big design overhaul and an October release date.

An Amazon listing spotted by Gizmodo Japan reveals a screen protector for an iPad mini, tipped for October release with a display size of 8.38 inches:

I can't stop pounding a little, but on Amazon, a glass film for tablets with a bezel-less design described as"iPad S size 2021 model" has been posted. Ed? This is the new iPad mini... are... or? since it is not the equipment itself, but the information of the glass film, hints are limited, but the following information can still be read. (Translated)

Stats from the listing indicate a display of 8.38 inches and no home button on the front of the device. That could indicate an end of Touch ID in favor of Face ID, with a design change reminiscent of the M1 iPad Pro (2021) and iPad Air. The listing's release date is October 20, reflecting other rumors Apple could launch a new iPad mini next month.