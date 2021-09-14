What you need to know
- Apple reportedly has big plans for a new iPad mini later this year.
- A new leak could reaffirm we're getting a big design overhaul.
- A screen protector spotted online hints at the new design and an October release.
A new leak could indicate the iPad mini 6 is indeed getting a big design overhaul and an October release date.
An Amazon listing spotted by Gizmodo Japan reveals a screen protector for an iPad mini, tipped for October release with a display size of 8.38 inches:
I can't stop pounding a little, but on Amazon, a glass film for tablets with a bezel-less design described as"iPad S size 2021 model" has been posted. Ed? This is the new iPad mini... are... or?
since it is not the equipment itself, but the information of the glass film, hints are limited, but the following information can still be read. (Translated)
Stats from the listing indicate a display of 8.38 inches and no home button on the front of the device. That could indicate an end of Touch ID in favor of Face ID, with a design change reminiscent of the M1 iPad Pro (2021) and iPad Air. The listing's release date is October 20, reflecting other rumors Apple could launch a new iPad mini next month.
We've heard lots of previous rumors and reports of a new iPad mini with a big new design on the way. There's always a chance that this is an online retailer just speculating, however online listings like this often yield accurate insight into upcoming products from Apple.
Earlier this week we heard Apple is planning to events this year, with the latter to be an iPad and Mac event. The company will likely debut the new iPad mini 6, iPad, and mini-LED MacBook Pro.
