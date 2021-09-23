iPad minis begin shipping ahead of tomorrow's launch — has yours?

Apple's new iPad mini will go on sale tomorrow alongside the iPhone 13 and some buyers of the tablet are reporting that their orders have finally shipped.

Those who placed iPad mini orders in time to guarantee a September 24 delivery should see those orders ship soon if they haven't already done so.

Pink iPad mini and Dark Cherry folio have changed their relationship status to shipped. Their wedding is set for tomorrow. I can't stop crying.#iPadMini6 — Jade (@OldManJade) September 23, 2021

aaaah my iPad mini shipped — Luis 🌸 (@hloluis) September 23, 2021

It appears that most of the iPad minis that have shipped had their status change within the last couple of hours, so it's likely Apple is still working through orders — try not to panic if your order is yet to ship!

Never pre-ordered a new #Apple product - got the new iPad Mini and v excited!



When purchased, said it would be delivered Friday. It still says that, but hasn’t shipped yet, two nights before. Normal? — Zach Hall (@zachhall_) September 23, 2021

The new iPad mini is similar to the iPad Air but in a smaller chassis with an 8.3-inch display. It's set to be a great little tablet and will be the best iPad for all kinds of use cases including pilots, students, and those looking to pick up an iPad for a child.

The new tablet will go on sale alongside the new iPhone 13 mini lineup in what will surely be a busy weekend for Apple Stores around the world.