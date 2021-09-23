Score a saving on iPad Pro (2021): $100 off at Amazon

iPad minis begin shipping ahead of tomorrow's launch — has yours?

If yours hasn't shipped yet, don't panic. It'll come.
Oliver Haslam

Ipad Mini 6 ComicsSource: Rene Ritchie

What you need to know

  • A day before going on sale, some iPad mini orders have shipped.
  • Pre-orders for the new tablet began more than a week ago.
  • Some iPad mini orders are yet to ship, however.

Apple's new iPad mini will go on sale tomorrow alongside the iPhone 13 and some buyers of the tablet are reporting that their orders have finally shipped.

Those who placed iPad mini orders in time to guarantee a September 24 delivery should see those orders ship soon if they haven't already done so.

It appears that most of the iPad minis that have shipped had their status change within the last couple of hours, so it's likely Apple is still working through orders — try not to panic if your order is yet to ship!

The new iPad mini is similar to the iPad Air but in a smaller chassis with an 8.3-inch display. It's set to be a great little tablet and will be the best iPad for all kinds of use cases including pilots, students, and those looking to pick up an iPad for a child.

The new tablet will go on sale alongside the new iPhone 13 mini lineup in what will surely be a busy weekend for Apple Stores around the world.