What you need to know
- CAD designs have revealed the design of the new upcoming iPad Pro.
- Specifically, they show the next 11-inch iPad Pro will look almost exactly the same as previous models.
- A report states the form factor will be shorter by just a few millimeters.
New CAD designs have supposedly revealed the design of Apple's next iPad Pro, and it looks awfully familiar.
Just months after the launch of the iPhone 12 series, we now have an exclusive first look at the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) detailing the general design of the powerful tablet. The leaked RAW CAD render, obtained from our trusted source who wished to remain anonymous shows there will not be big design changes to the 11-inch iPad Pro.
There are rumors that Apple plans to announce two new iPad Pro models in both 11 and 12.9-inch variations, however, this latest leak seems to confirm that this will be an internal upgrade rather than any kind of design change. From the report:
While there are some information around the upcoming iPad Pro doing the rounds, what's confirmed to us is the dimension and the screen-size. The name itself gives away the screen size. The 11-inch size is not new. Apple adopted the screen size in the third generation iPad Pro. According to our trusted source, the upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro will have the dimensions 245.74 x 176.61 x 5.90mm.
Comparing against the previous generation, the iPad Pro 11 (2021) will sport the same thickness, but Apple will shave off some millimeters from the length and breadth. The iPad Pro 11 (2021) is rumoured to be ever so slightly smaller, thinner but will have the same thickness as before.
As the report notes it's clear from these renders (if they're real) that the next generation of iPad Pro will likely look almost identical to the current version. One small difference is that the speaker grille on the bottom of the device appears to be smaller.
A recent report stated Apple would release the two new versions of iPad Pro in March, and it is expected they will feature all-new mini-LED displays for improved contrast and quality.
Apple shares three short ads touting iPhone privacy and recycling
Apple isn't taking part in CES, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have anything to say.
Review: The eco-friendly LifeProof WĀKE iPhone case offers oceanic benefits
Not only is the LifeProof WĀKE a nice-looking iPhone case, but it's made from over 85% ocean-based recycled plastic.
Review: CYRILL Cecile iPhone cases let you add a fun look for less
You don't have to spend a lot of money to get a protective case with a cute and trendy look.
Defend your new 11-inch iPad Pro with one of these screen protectors
The 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) would be even better when paired with one of these screen protectors, available at various price points. Here are our favorite so far, but more will surely be on the way.