New CAD designs have supposedly revealed the design of Apple's next iPad Pro, and it looks awfully familiar.

From MySmartPrice:

Just months after the launch of the iPhone 12 series, we now have an exclusive first look at the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) detailing the general design of the powerful tablet. The leaked RAW CAD render, obtained from our trusted source who wished to remain anonymous shows there will not be big design changes to the 11-inch iPad Pro.

There are rumors that Apple plans to announce two new iPad Pro models in both 11 and 12.9-inch variations, however, this latest leak seems to confirm that this will be an internal upgrade rather than any kind of design change. From the report: