What you need to know
- Some third-party charging accessories do not work with the Magic Keyboard.
- Users are reporting issues when trying to use brands like Anker and Mophie.
- It is unclear if the issues lie with Apple or the third-parties.
The Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro comes with the USB-C port that allows you to charge your iPad Pro without having to plug your charging cable directly into the iPad Pro. This pass-through charging is great as you can charge your iPad Pro while also having another accessory connected to it at the same time, such as a hard drive or camera.
According to a report from MacRumors, some users are reporting issues when trying to use pass-through charging with third-party accessories.
"Has anyone with the new MK experienced any issues in using the pass-through charging port? ... I have tried three different USB-C cables and all result in 'Not Charging' being displayed next to the battery icon. ... I have been on the phone to Apple Support for the last hour trying to explain this to them, it would appear to be a hardware issue and they are arranging collection of this one and dispatching a replacement upon receipt of the faulty unit."
MacRumors has confirmed that they too were unable to charge the iPad Pro through the Magic Keyboard's USB-C port using Anker's PowerPort Atom charging brick. Some users also reported similar issues when using some Mophie charging accessories.
"MacRumors can confirm that we've been unable to charge the iPad Pro using Anker's PowerPort Atom and Apple's official USB-C cable. When attempting to charge through the Magic Keyboard's port using this accessory, the iPad refuses to charge and makes the charging sound every few seconds."
It is currently unclear if the issue lies with the Magic Keyboard or with the third-party accessories, as other users are reporting no issues using non-Apple brands to charge their iPad Pro through the Magic Keyboard. If you want to make sure you don't encounter an issue, use Apple's own charging accessories.
