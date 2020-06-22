LG looks to have won the contract to supply the Mini-LED display for the upcoming iPad Pro. Reported by The Elec, sources within LG said that the company will be manufacturing the new displays for the 12.9-inch model of the iPad Pro.

"It will be the South Korean display panel maker's first miniLED supply deal to its long-time client Apple. LG Display will supply 12.9-inch miniLED panels for the fifth-generation iPad Pro. Cupertino launched the fourth-generation device in March with 3D Time of Flight (ToF) module and minor upgrades from the third-generation model."

Foxconn has apparently been tapped by Apple to handle the final assembly process. According to the report, the 12.9-inch version of the new iPad Pro is already in trial production and a release is expected by the fourth quarter of this year at the very earliest.

"The 12.9-inch miniLED iPad Pro is in trial production. It launch in the fourth quarter at the earliest. Apple will apply miniLED displays to future monitors and notebook PCs as well."

Other reports have predicted an early 2021 release, and with the current state of product delays, that timeline is more likely.