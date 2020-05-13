Age Of Empires II, RollerCoaster Tycoon, and The Sims were all games we were playing when we were younger. But at the time it was impossible to imagine playing them on something that you can hold in your hand and control with your fingers. The idea of playing those games on an iPad Pro from 2020 is amazing and now, it's reality. Wanna see it?

Shared to YouTube by Hacking Jules, the video shows a 2020 iPad Pro booting Windows 95 inside a virtual machine (VM). That part's impressive enough but then the same iPad can be seen running some of the biggest games of the era, and well. So well in fact that they're playable – on an iPad Pro!

Check it out.