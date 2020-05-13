What you need to know
- Someone got Windows 95 running on a 2020 iPad Pro.
- Even better, they managed to get some popular games of the era to run, too.
- Age Of Empires II, RollerCoaster Tycoon, and The Sims all work fine.
Age Of Empires II, RollerCoaster Tycoon, and The Sims were all games we were playing when we were younger. But at the time it was impossible to imagine playing them on something that you can hold in your hand and control with your fingers. The idea of playing those games on an iPad Pro from 2020 is amazing and now, it's reality. Wanna see it?
Shared to YouTube by Hacking Jules, the video shows a 2020 iPad Pro booting Windows 95 inside a virtual machine (VM). That part's impressive enough but then the same iPad can be seen running some of the biggest games of the era, and well. So well in fact that they're playable – on an iPad Pro!
Check it out.
Using UTM, Windows 95 emulated on the new iPad Pro 2020.
The emulation is fast enough to run well-known games like Age Of Empires II, RollerCoaster Tycoon and The Sims.
There's even a tutorial for those who want to try this out for themselves, although don't blame me if anything goes wrong on that front! This is most definitely not something that Apple, Microsoft, nor any of the other companies involved will thank you for.
Still, the fact it works at all is pretty amazing, right?
