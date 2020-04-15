Way back before the iPad was announced we pretty much knew that Apple was working on a tablet. But what would it look like? Would it be a MacBook without the keyboard? Would it run Mac OS X? Both were correct in their own ways, with iOS being Mac OS X at its core. But now an iPad Pro does run the Mac's operating system. I just don't really know why it does it.

YouTuber Hacking Jules has released a new video showing us Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard running on a brand new 2020 iPad Pro via the magic of a virtual machine. No jailbreak is required and it seems to work surprisingly well. So well that none of the video needed to be sped up – everything you're seeing here is real-time.