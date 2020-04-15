What you need to know
- A YouTube video shows Mac OS X 10.5 Snow Leopard running on an iPad Pro.
- The whole thing runs as a virtual machine.
- The fact it works is one thing. That I'm making you watch it, is another.
Way back before the iPad was announced we pretty much knew that Apple was working on a tablet. But what would it look like? Would it be a MacBook without the keyboard? Would it run Mac OS X? Both were correct in their own ways, with iOS being Mac OS X at its core. But now an iPad Pro does run the Mac's operating system. I just don't really know why it does it.
YouTuber Hacking Jules has released a new video showing us Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard running on a brand new 2020 iPad Pro via the magic of a virtual machine. No jailbreak is required and it seems to work surprisingly well. So well that none of the video needed to be sped up – everything you're seeing here is real-time.
You can find more information about the app that makes this work – UTM – over at its website and the good news is that it's free. So if you fancy breaking the laws of decency and making something like this happen in your own home, you probably can.
Just make sure the curtains are closed. Nobody needs to see this.
