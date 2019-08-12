Apple is rumored to introduce a refreshed iPad Pro before the year ends, and we know at least one upgraded feature Apple has planned.

According to Macotakara, the 2019 iPad Pro will feature a triple-camera setup—something we're also expecting from the iPhone 11. The report cites a supplier out of China, saying the update is possible and not necessarily a forgone conclusion.

This is the first time we've heard the iPad Pro will feature a triple-camera setup, so it's worth taking the report with a grain of salt. Currently, Apple's iPad Pro lineup features a single 12MP camera.

The same report from Macotakara claims Apple's rumored 10.2-inch iPad, which is expected to replace the affordable 9.7-inch iPad, will feature a dual-camera setup similar to the iPhone XS.

Apple's existing iPad Pro lineup was only just redesigned last year, so we expected a spec bump in 2019, but adding a triple-camera setup would be a big change. Not only would a triple-lens system make the iPad Pro more powerful, but it would make the tablet a more capable machine for content creation.

We'll see what happens when the 2019 iPad Pro hits later this year.