Pro status iPad Pro (2020) Entry-level iPad Air 3 Apple's 2020 iPad Pro comes with a couple noteworthy new features, including an updated camera system with LiDAR sensor, 4K recording capabilities, and an even faster processor for pro users. It's definitely a powerhouse, but do you actually need all it offers? From $799 at Apple Pros Larger screen

ProMotion technology

Improved camera setup

LiDAR scanner for AR

Faster processor

Higher storage options

USB-C

Face ID Cons Expensive

Slightly less portable The iPad Air 3 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable and lightweight iPad with a fairly large screen, True Tone technology, and fast processing speeds courtesy of the A12 Bionic chip inside. The slimmer form factor also makes it super easy to tote around while on the go, but will it be enough for you? From $499 at Amazon Pros Super lightweight

Budget-friendly

More color options

Portable Cons Less screen space

No Face ID

Slower processor

Apple currently offers four iPads, all of which can be configured with higher specs, and with so many options available, choosing the right one can feel a bit overwhelming. Luckily for you, you've come to the right place.

The recently released iPad Pro comes with a host of new features, including new cameras, a faster processor, and a LiDAR sensor, but it's not for everyone. If you're trying to decide between this model and the iPad Air 3, there are a few things you should know. The differences between the 2020 iPad Pro and the iPad Air 3 are few, but they are significant, so it all comes down to what you're looking to get out of your device.

Do you need something with a ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) display that'll help you tackle processor-intensive tasks, or would you prefer to spend less money to get something more on the entry-level side? In an attempt to help you make the best decision for you and your budget, I've outlined the differences below.

iPad Pro 2020 vs. iPad Air 3: What are the differences?

If you're new to the world of iPads and you're looking for an affordable device that'll let you browse the web, game, read, watch videos, or even fire up your text editor of choice to get some work done, then the iPad Air might be the choice for you. On the flip side, if you're looking for something with more power to drive your creative endeavors, maybe you are a content creator or AR developer, then the iPad Pro is likely the one for you…if you have the budget for it. But let's stack them side-by-side to help you decide.

iPad Pro (2020) iPad Air 3 Price From $799 From $499 Screen size 11-inch

12.9-inch 10.5-inch Display Liquid Retina Retina ProMotion Yes No Weight (Wi-Fi) 1.41 pounds

(641 grams) 1.0 pound

(456 grams) Weight (Wi-Fi + Cellular) 1.42 pounds

(643 grams) 1.02 pound

(464 grams) Resolution 2732‑by‑2048 at 264 ppi 2224‑by‑1668 at 264 ppi Storage 128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB 64GB

256GB Processor A12Z Bionic A12 Bionic Face ID Yes No Touch ID No Yes Camera setup 12MP wide-angle

10MP ultra-wide 8MP wide-angle LiDAR Yes No Battery life Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi or watching video

Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi or watching video

Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network 4K recording Yes No Colors Silver

Space Gray Silver

Space Gray

Gold USB-C Yes No Speakers Four Two Smart Connector Yes No Magic Keyboard Yes No Smart Keyboard Folio Yes Yes Apple Pencil Support 2nd-generation only 1st-generation only

As you can see, there aren't too many differences between the iPad Pro and the iPad Air 3, but the ones that are present are pretty major. So, before you spend your coin on a new device, you need to ask yourself how these differences will affect the way you use your iPad. Stay with me; we're going to dive deeper.

Breaking down the details

If you've seen any of Apple's promotional videos for the new iPad Pro or if you've watched any of the countless reviews on YouTube, you'll see that the company is targeting a specific group of people with its new offering. The 2020 iPad Pro is Apple's most powerful iPad yet, so powerful it could replace your computer. The iPad Air 3 isn't quite as powerful and may not be the best option to replace your computer, but it's the perfect entry-level iPad.

One of the biggest changes on the iPad Pro is the new dual-lens setup with 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra-Wide cameras, along with a LiDAR sensor for AR purposes. The iPad Air 3 is lacking in the camera department with its single rear 8MP camera lens.

When it comes to screens, the iPad Pro comes with an 11-inch or a 12.9-inch display with ProMotion, which Apple describes as "technology that delivers refresh rates of up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness, and smoother motion content." Again, the iPad Air 3 comes up just a little short with its 10.5-inch and no ProMotion technology.

But despite the slower refresh rate, the Air's screen is still easy on the eyes and boasts 500 nits max brightness while the iPad Pro offers 600 nits. Both displays are fingerprint-resistant thanks to Apple's oleophobic coating. Plus, they're both antireflective and have True Tone capabilities.

Processing power and battery life

As for the processors, the iPad Pro has Apple's latest and greatest A12Z chip, but the iPad Air 3 isn't lagging far behind with its A12 chip. Both devices are equipped with M12 co-processors. Both devices also have Apple Pencil support, but the iPad Pro works with Apple's 2nd iteration of the iconic pencil while the iPad Air 3 only supports the first generation pencil.

If you go with the iPad Air 3, you'll still have the option to draw and take notes more naturally with the pencil, but you won't be able to take advantage of the double-tap feature found on the second-generation tool. You also won't be able to charge your pencil by attaching it to the side of your iPad; you'll have to plug it into the Air 3.

The two iPads are pretty much on the same level when it comes to battery life, offering up to 10 hours of web browsing or media consumption on Wi-Fi or up to 9 hours of the same using cellular data. When your battery does run out, you'll be able to charge your iPad Pro via USB-C while your iPad Air 3 still has Apple's Lightning connector.

So which one should you get?

Again, it all comes down to what you're looking to get out of your iPad. If you want to develop AR apps and games, work with high-res footage as a content creator, or possibly replace your computer, then the iPad Pro is the way to go. You can pick between the 11-inch and 12.9-inch options, depending on how much screen you need. The Pro is also fully compatible with Apple's upcoming Magic Keyboard.

Now, if you aren't planning to use your iPad to create content or work on AR projects, then you may want to consider saving yourself a few hundred dollars and go with the iPad Air 3. The Air 3 is a great buy for a casual user looking to browse the web, play games, read, or watch a few movies. Sure, there are cheaper options available, but the Air 3 is currently the only iPad that combines the A12 chip with a bigger screen and a lower price tag.

Best for pros iPad Pro (2020) Apple's latest and greatest splurge-worthy iPad model. If you need the power of Apple's fastest iPad processor and you've got the cash, the 2020 iPad Pro is the way to go.

Entry-level iPad Air 3 A great entry-level option. If you're looking for an iPad that's affordable but fast, then consider the iPad Air 3.

