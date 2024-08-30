iPad 10th gen back down to its lowest price ever in the best iPad deal of 2024
A $50 saving.
iPads are great — they're useful, great for watching your favorite TV shows in bed without reaching for your laptop, and, depending on which model you select, colorful. They're also, however, quite expensive, so when a deal on one crops up it's well worth paying attention.
Indeed, it's well worth paying attention to this deal in particular, which chops $50 off the full price of the 10th gen iPad, returning it to its lowest price ever. If you've been looking for the perfect iPad for school, light gaming, or other less intensive tasks, then you might've just found the perfect iPad.
Save on a new iPad today
iPad 10th gen | $349 $299 at Amazon
It might not be the most powerful iPad in the lineup, but it's still an excellent choice if you want to grab one of Apple's tablets and save some money while you're at it. The last time we saw this price was over Prime Day, so it might not stick around too long this time around.
With a plethora of colors available from Yellow to Pink, the 10th-generation iPad brings fun to the iPad line. It's not the most powerful iPad in the lineup, but it's got plenty of juice to play some Genshin Impact or other less intensive games without worrying about any slowdown. Grab a keyboard case for it and you've got a great option for students who want an iPad for lectures and class — unless you're learning how to edit massive video files, in which case you might want something more potent, like one of the best MacBooks.
Either way, this $50 saving is a great way to nab yourself a great deal on a great tablet — and it's on most of the colors too, so you don't have to lump it with a color that you don't like. Unless you want the yellow, which for some reason you can buy for $20 more.
