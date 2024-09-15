iPad users in the EU can sideload apps starting tomorrow

Apple's long-running list of concessions in the European Union continues, as the company has confirmed users will be able to install apps via third-party app stores on iPad starting tomorrow, September 16.

That's the same day as iPadOS 18 releases, meaning it's a big day for users of Apple's tablet lineup.

Announced via a post on Apple's developer site, starting on September 16 "Users in the EU can download iPadOS apps on the App Store and through alternative distribution."

"As mentioned in May, if you have entered into the Alternative Terms Addendum for Apps in the EU, iPadOS first annual installs will begin to accrue and the lower App Store commission rate will apply."

"Apple also says alternative browser engines can be used in iPadOS apps" as it relinquishes at least some of its grasp following the arrival of the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

iPad users could get Fortnite, and much more, in the EU

In many ways this is the logical next step after the same principles have already been applied to the iOS platform, but it's still noteworthy as this means iOS, iPadOS and (as always) macOS will now allow sideloading - at least in Europe.

Apple was given six months to ensure iPadOS would be DMA compliant, and the company confirmed it would oblige in May of this year.

Epic Games' storefront is available for EU users, meaning they can install Fortnite on iOS, but the developer has expressed an interest in bringing it back to iPad, too.