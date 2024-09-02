More affordable iPad Magic keyboard in the works

The latest version of the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 models is a sumptuous symphony of metal, clicky keys, and premium typing. It's also, unfortunately, incredibly expensive, presumably thanks to its materials and size.

Thankfully, if you're looking for a new Magic Keyboard to match your new iPad without needing to spend loads, it looks like Apple has something in store that will make things more affordable. According to Mark Gurman's latest Power On email, the firm is working on a cheaper, 'Low-end' Magic Keyboard for iPad.

Tappety-type for less?

There where a range of improvements that came with the Magic Keyboard that was recently released. The biggest was the larger trackpad, making the connected iPad more like a MacBook than ever.

Gurman reports that "suppliers are hard at work on a new iPad keyboard for next year". It looks like its going to be primarily for the lower-end iPads, such as the 11th generation or the iPad Air models, and it will likely forgo the likes of the metal palm rest to make it more affordable.

Gurman reckons that the keyboard could have some new features as well, such as a function row. As yet there's no official news to tell us more about the keyboard, so it's all down to best guesses at this point.

As for when we can expect to see the new keyboard? Gurman says that it's looking like a mid-2025 release date "if all goes to plan". That could match up with new iPads, such as a new base model to replace the 10th gen, or even refreshed versions of the M2 iPad Airs. Given that the previous models of Magic Keyboards have launched alongside their requisite iPads, this would make sense.

