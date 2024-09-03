You can buy this iPad for $199 right now thanks to a 40% discount

Apple's iPad 9 is getting a bit long in the tooth, but it'll give you the quintessential iPad experience for a fraction of the price of Apple's iPad Pro or even the iPad Pro.

While it might have been supplanted by the iPad 10, the iPad 9 boasts all of the great features that make the iPad fantastic. It comes with iPadOS and Apple's App Store, giving you access to thousands of apps and games for entertainment, productivity, and more.

More importantly, it's the last iPad you can buy that still has a Home Button and a headphone jack. The former is perfect for a more tactile experience you might want for a young child or a senior relative, the latter is ideal for those long car journeys where you want to keep the kids occupied.

Get the iPad 9 right now for an all-time low price of $199.

The best iPad price yet

iPad 9th gen | $329 $199 at Amazon This is now the lowest price we've ever seen on the older 9th gen iPad, beating its old lowest price by $20. It might not be the newest, but for this genuine bargain price, you're not going to find much better than Apple's budget tablet. Both colors are reduced as well, so no need to worry if you really want a Silver one.

While you might not be able to use the likes of Apple Intelligence when it comes out, most of the other new features in iPadOS 18 are going to be accessible. It might now be over 3 years old, but that does not mean it's a slouch — if you're looking for the perfect comic book companion, web browsing monster, or something for some light gaming, then the 9th gen iPad is going to fill your needs perfectly.

Just because it's cheap doesn't mean you should skimp out on protection, of course — so make sure you pick up one of the best cases for the iPad 9th gen while you're at it.