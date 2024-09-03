You can buy this iPad for $199 right now thanks to a 40% discount
The cheapest iPad EVER.
Apple's iPad 9 is getting a bit long in the tooth, but it'll give you the quintessential iPad experience for a fraction of the price of Apple's iPad Pro or even the iPad Pro.
While it might have been supplanted by the iPad 10, the iPad 9 boasts all of the great features that make the iPad fantastic. It comes with iPadOS and Apple's App Store, giving you access to thousands of apps and games for entertainment, productivity, and more.
More importantly, it's the last iPad you can buy that still has a Home Button and a headphone jack. The former is perfect for a more tactile experience you might want for a young child or a senior relative, the latter is ideal for those long car journeys where you want to keep the kids occupied.
Get the iPad 9 right now for an all-time low price of $199.
The best iPad price yet
iPad 9th gen | $329 $199 at Amazon
This is now the lowest price we've ever seen on the older 9th gen iPad, beating its old lowest price by $20. It might not be the newest, but for this genuine bargain price, you're not going to find much better than Apple's budget tablet. Both colors are reduced as well, so no need to worry if you really want a Silver one.
While you might not be able to use the likes of Apple Intelligence when it comes out, most of the other new features in iPadOS 18 are going to be accessible. It might now be over 3 years old, but that does not mean it's a slouch — if you're looking for the perfect comic book companion, web browsing monster, or something for some light gaming, then the 9th gen iPad is going to fill your needs perfectly.
Just because it's cheap doesn't mean you should skimp out on protection, of course — so make sure you pick up one of the best cases for the iPad 9th gen while you're at it.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design. Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9