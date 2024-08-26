Plans to give free iPads to 'digitally excluded' Scots have been axed so the money can be given to council workers instead
Free school meals and flood defenses are also being canceled.
Plans to offer free iPads to people who are "digitally excluded" have been axed so that the money can be funneled into a plans to fund new council pay deals.
The project was originally set up during the COVID pandemic has handed out more than 61,000 iPads and Chromebooks to people who would otherwise not have access to the online world. However, a new report explains that Finance Secretary Shona Robison has said that the plans to ditch the Connecting Scotland digital devices program will help save £10 million.
This move comes after ministers offered council workers a new deal that would see them receive an extra £77.5 million and cancel plans for strikes.
No iPad for you
While it's doubtful that the iPads handed out would be the latest M4 iPad Pro, there is no doubt that there is the potential for savings here. But iPads aren't the only way savings will be made. The BBC Scotland reports also notes that a further £2 million will be gained by changing plans for extended school meals while £26 million will be diverted from a program that sought to deal with potential flood risks.
The finance secretary said diverting the funding was "not a decision we have taken lightly," the BBC reports. Unions are still considering the new proposals and it's unclear whether the cuts will be enough to avoid worker strikes.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.