We might be getting a new iPad mini at Apple's September 9th event
At least Mark Gurman thinks so.
The 6th generation iPad mini has been out since 2021. Despite featuring Apple's new design language for the iPad, the tiny but mighty tablet is certainly due for — at the very least — a spec bump. Thankfully, it seems that might be what Apple has in mind for this fall.
In a tweet, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman pointed out that Apple is running dangerously low on iPad mini stock. According to Gurman, "Many Apple stores are low on stock of the iPad mini in several configs, while the device is considered “constrained” internally within Apple, I’m told. That *could* be a sign a new one is coming. It hasn’t been updated since 2021. Wouldn’t be surprised to see it updated for AI."
What could we get with a new iPad mini?
The obvious upgrade for the next generation of the iPad mini is a new processor. With Apple Intelligence on the horizon, you can be sure that the company wants to ensure every device possible will work with its artificial intelligence features. With that in mind, there's a very good chance that the next iPad mini is going to feature an M-Series chip to support Apple's AI ambitions.
Outside of a chip bump, it's likely that the next iPad mini will feature quite modest upgrades to the cameras, storage, and connectivity hardware. Personally, I'd love to see Apple bring that beautiful OLED display from the M4 iPad Pro to its tiny tablet, but I think we're at least one more generation from such a thing actually happening.
Apple is set to host its "It's Glowtime" event on September 9th. The company is expected to announce the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch X, and AirPods 4. The event is set to kick off on September 9th at 10:00 AM PST. If we don't see a new iPad mini there, expect the company to throw out a press release announcement in October.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.