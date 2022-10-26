16-inch iPad planned for 2023, says report

A stunning new report claims that Apple is working on a massive 16-inch version of the iPad that it plans to release at the end of next year, further blurring the line between iPad and the MacBook.

In a paywalled article from The Information (opens in new tab) seen by iMore, Wayne Ma writes that Apple "s developing its largest iPad yet, a model with a 16-inch screen that it hopes to release in the fourth quarter of next year, according to a person familiar with the project."

Ma says the move may fuel speculation that Apple could one day merge the iPad and MacBook "into a single product line" or merge the operating systems.

Coming soon?

The report states that Apple is targeting the fourth quarter of 2023 for a launch, but says "the person familiar with the new iPad cautioned that the release date for the device could change."

The report claims Apple's 16-inch iPad, which would dwarf Apple's best iPad, the iPad Pro with M2 (12.9-inch), would likely "be geared toward creative professionals such as graphic artists and designers who prefer a larger screen."

The report follows news earlier this year that Apple is also working on a 14-inch iPad. Although speculation around that device states it may not be a "Pro" device with all of the bells and whistles.

Apple recently released a new 10th-gen iPad alongside the aforementioned iPad Pro. It features an all-new design, USB-C, awesome new colors, the A14 chip, and more. However, it's price point throws the iPad lineup into disarray, rendering the iPad Air somewhat useless and blurring the iPad's status as Apple's cheap, entry level device.

On the Mac front, Apple has been tipped to unveil new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 chips later this year.