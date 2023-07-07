Prime Day iPad deals don't get better than this $399 10th-gen iPad

One of the best iPad Prime Day deals we've seen so far is a fabulous saving on this iPad 10, down to just $399 before the main event has even begun.

Boasting the awesome A14 chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a set of 12MP cameras, and Touch ID, the vibrant colors of the iPad make it a superb entry-level option for those who don't want to fork out on an Air or Pro, while not being quite as cheap and basic as the old iPad 9th-gen.

A stunning saving on iPad

iPad 10th generation | $449 $399 at Amazon This is the best price we've seen on the iPad 10 in the run-up to Prime Day and is unlikely to be beaten between now and July 12! It's a great entry-level tablet, boasting big improvements over the previous gen without the price of the iPad Air or Pro.

The iPad 10th gen launched alongside the newest iPad Pro M2 models, updating the aging iPad 9th gen with a new chassis and screen. It's not quite as powerful as the other models available, but neither is it quite as expensive. This deal makes it even cheaper than the other best iPads, only beaten out by the still available 9th gen.

The iPad comes with the same design language as the iPad Air and Pro, featuring stylish and sleek bezels. We'd recommend this iPad for anyone who wants a tablet for watching movies and TV shows, web browsing, and light productivity such as working on documents. It doubles as a nifty laptop when paired with the Magic Keyboard, and this model supports the Apple Pencil too. Just be careful though, strangely, it only offers support for the first generation Pencil, so don't buy the wrong one! If you want more processing power, the iPad Air is a great option. A more premium experience still is the iPad Pro, offering 120Hz ProMotion technology for buttery smooth scrolling and viewing.

Make sure that you grab one of the best iPad cases to go with your new iPad to make sure that it remains scratch and dent-free.