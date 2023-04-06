2022's iPad plummets back down to its lowest price ever

The iPad 10th generation redesigned the base model iPad, bringing the slick industrial design of the iPad Air to a more budget-oriented price bracket. Now, that iPad has been discounted at Amazon by $50 to return it to its lowest-ever price of $399.

This isn't the first time we've seen this price, although when it lands it tends to leave fairly quickly, so it's worth getting on this one quickly.

iPad 2022 $50 off

(opens in new tab) iPad 10th generation | $449 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This deal has been seen a couple of times before on the iPad 10th gen, but it never lasts a very long time. This deal is on all the colors as well, although stock never goes on for long when there's a deal like this about. If you've been waiting to the time to drop the hammer, now could be it.

The iPad 10th gen launched alongside the newest iPad Pro M2 models, updating the aging iPad 9th gen with a new chassis and screen. It's not quite as powerful as the other models available, but neither is it quite as expensive. This deal makes it even cheaper than the other best iPads, only beaten out by the still available 9th gen.

With its 10.9-inch screen, it looks every bit like the iPad Air, although you won't find an M1 chip under the hood. Instead, there's an A14 Bionic chip, which will keep things going quickly and smoothly. The camera on the back is nothing to write home about, but it's a solid shooter to take some snaps in a hurry when your iPhone is out of reach, or you need something with a bigger screen for the viewfinder.

Make sure that you grab one of the best iPad cases to go with your new iPad, and make sure that it remains scratch and dent-free.